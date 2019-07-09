Today in New Delhi, India
Debina Bonnerjee on wearing bikini for Vish: ‘Was nervous initially but knew show’s plot demanded this’

Actor Debina Bonnerjee will be seen in a bikini on her television show Vish: A Poisonous Story. Here she talks about the sequence.

tv Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Debina Bonnerjee,Vish,Colors TV
Debina Bonnerjee will be seen in a bikini on her show Vish. These are her pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Small screen star Debina Bonnerjee wears a bikini on the television show, Vish: A Poisonous Story for the first time in her career.

Although many Bollywood actresses have flaunted bikini bodies on the big screen, the idea is not commonplace on TV shows. “Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this,” Debina said.

Also read : This is how Sita Deepika Chikhalia looks like today. See her pic with new Sita Debina Bonnerjee

“My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn’t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me,” she added.

The show was recently launched on Colors TV and it also features Sana Makbul, Vishal Vashishtha, Krip Suri and Ayush Anand.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 16:16 IST

