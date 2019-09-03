Deepshikha Nagpal claims playing heroine on TV meant a ‘bechari’, says ‘If you are a strong woman, you are fit to play a villain’

tv

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal has portrayed negative roles so convincingly on screen that people consider her to be ‘negative’ in real life as well. But Deepshikha doesn’t fear getting typecast, instead, the 42-year-old “enjoys being a part of costume drama”.

“My personality and aura are so strong that people often cast me for a stronger role, and most of the times, it has been the negative ones. I’ve carried it so well that people feel I’m like this in real as well and sometimes they feel scared of me too when they see me around,” says Deepshikha, quick to add that she is “completely opposite in real life. I’m fun-loving and jovial on the sets and when I meet people”.

With a career spanning 25 years, and having played varied roles in many films and TV shows, the actor recalls that she didn’t want to become an actor in the first place. “I come from a film background and when I was in the Class XII, I got my first acting offer. But I told my parents, ‘Main marr jaungi but actor nahi banungi’. That’s because mo dad shooting mein busy rehte the, and koi ghar pe hota hi nahi tha. That time I thought I don’t want to act. I want to live a normal life and stay with my family post marriage. But destiny had something else planned for me,” shares the actor who has been a part of TV shows such as Son Pari, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Baal Veer, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and films Gangster (1994), Koyla (1997), Baadshah (1999) and Partner (2007).

After playing a variety of roles, Deepshikha has made a conscious decision to “not portray women as helpless person or a victim”. She elaborates, “I didn’t want to play the heroine because on TV, there is an impression that heroine bechari hoti hai, and if you are a strong woman and can voice your opinion, you are fit to play a villain.”

Since most TV channels these days have number of supernatural and sci-fi shows, Deepshikha points out that it’s the audience who like such shows and hence they are being made. “There are many people who like to watch supernatural shows. It is entertaining yet larger-than-life. Especially mythological stories, which we all have heard in our school days, when we see them on TV, it looks so fascinating,” the actor continues, “Those who complain that the supernatural shows are regressive, they can anytime switch the channel and stop complaining about it. A lot of hard work goes into making such shows and people’s house is run through that.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 11:42 IST