Saaho box office collection day 4: Prabhas film nears Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi but can’t beat Kabir Singh’s Monday record

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:06 IST

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, continues to perform well in the Hindi belt. The film is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark with collections of around 93 crore in four days.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film showed 45 % drop on Monday with collections of around Rs 14 crore. The film benefited from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in some parts of India. Despite negative reviews, the Hindi collections of the film are still higher than Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal which had collected around Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday. However, it is still lower than Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh which collected Rs 17 crore on day four.

Saaho (Hindi) opened at Rs 24.40 crore on a working Friday, becoming the third highest opener of the year after Bharat and Mission Mangal. However, it showed little growth during the weekend with collections of Rs 25.20 crore and Rs 29.48 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had compared the weekend collections of the film with Prabhas’ biggest blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion and wrote, “Prabhas versus Prabhas [opening weekend biz]...2015: #Baahubali Rs 22.35 cr. 2017: #Baahubali2 Rs 128 cr. 2019: #Saaho Rs 79.08 cr. Nett BOC. India biz. Hindi version.”

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously in India and various parts of the world. Directed by Sujeeth, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Also read: Is Prabhas’ Saaho a rip-off of French film Largo Winch? Director says ‘If you steal my work, at least do it properly’

The film has been criticised for allegedly plagiarising several artists’ works. Many have now pointed out Saaho is a rip-off of 2008 French thriller, Largo Winch. Reacting to his work being copied, director Jerome Salle wrote on Twitter, “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help. (sic)”

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?



And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:04 IST