Is Prabhas’ Saaho a rip-off of French film Largo Winch? Director says ‘If you steal my work, at least do it properly’

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Director of French thriller Largo Winch has reacted to allegations that Prabhas’ Saaho is a rip-off of his film. Several fans tweeted to filmmaker Jerome Salle, pointing out the similarities between Saaho, which released to thundrous box office response on August 31, and Largo Winch, which was released in 2008.

“I think I have a promising career in India,” Salle wrote, in response to a Twitter user who’d written, “Buddy another day and another free make of your Largo Winch movie in India.” Salle continued, “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help. (sic)”

I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?



And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

This is not the first time Salle has accused a Telugu filmmaker of having plagiarised his work. Previously, he’d raised concerns over Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi. Here’s the IMDb synopsis of Largo Winch: “After a powerful billionaire is murdered, his secret adoptive son must race to prove his legitimacy, find his father’s killers and stop them from taking over his financial empire.”

This isn’t the first time Saaho has been accused of plagiarism. The film’s first poster was a direct rip-off of Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049. A subsequent poster was said to be lifted from the video game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. More recently, it was observed that the CGI environment in the song Baby Wont You Tell Me was copied from artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s Burning Man installation.

Saaho has received poor critical reviews, although its has proven to be a box office hit. The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon, and has made Rs 205 crore in two days of release.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:32 IST