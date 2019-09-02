Is Prabhas’ Saaho a rip-off of French film Largo Winch? Director says ‘If you steal my work, at least do it properly’
In the fourth instance of alleged plagiarism, Twitter users have pointed out that Prabhas-starrer Saaho is a rip-off of French film Largo Winch. The director has a sarcastic response. See here.bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:33 IST
Director of French thriller Largo Winch has reacted to allegations that Prabhas’ Saaho is a rip-off of his film. Several fans tweeted to filmmaker Jerome Salle, pointing out the similarities between Saaho, which released to thundrous box office response on August 31, and Largo Winch, which was released in 2008.
“I think I have a promising career in India,” Salle wrote, in response to a Twitter user who’d written, “Buddy another day and another free make of your Largo Winch movie in India.” Salle continued, “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help. (sic)”
I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF— Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019
It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?— Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019
And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0
This is not the first time Salle has accused a Telugu filmmaker of having plagiarised his work. Previously, he’d raised concerns over Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi. Here’s the IMDb synopsis of Largo Winch: “After a powerful billionaire is murdered, his secret adoptive son must race to prove his legitimacy, find his father’s killers and stop them from taking over his financial empire.”
This isn’t the first time Saaho has been accused of plagiarism. The film’s first poster was a direct rip-off of Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049. A subsequent poster was said to be lifted from the video game, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. More recently, it was observed that the CGI environment in the song Baby Wont You Tell Me was copied from artist Shilo Shiv Suleman’s Burning Man installation.
A big surprise for all the die hard fans! 💥💥 #BabyWontYouTellMe from #Saaho will be out today. Stay tuned! ☺ #SaahoInCinemas from 30th Aug worldwide! #30AugWithSaaho #4DaysForSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @maheshmanjrekar @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms
Where does inspiration come from? What (sacred) wells do we drink from when we create from an original and authentic space? This week people from across the world gather back together in that dust @burningman and I am reminded of how much of my creation comes from my (beating) heart. Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people’s heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships. It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart. It was a gift, and a sacrifice for all of us involved, and changed the paths of all our lifelines. I’m quite certain it was intended for me to create this installation. I’m certain that the sand storms, the dust, the rose-pink clouds, the thunderstorms gathered around it intentionally, for me. What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation. #pulseandbloom @rd108 @sabarani @lukeiseman @heatheraminastewart @samuelclay with a team of hearts @_gracenotes @jugularbean @vivek_chockalingam @brittanyjanis @_zenrabbit @mattmedved and more. Burningman 2014
Also read: Strike 3 for Saaho: Diet Sabya reveals Prabhas’ film plagiarised artist’s installation for song, poster
Saaho has received poor critical reviews, although its has proven to be a box office hit. The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon, and has made Rs 205 crore in two days of release.
