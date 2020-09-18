Fan tells Divyanka Tripathi to become a mother, she asks him to volunteer to babysit so she could work

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:53 IST

Ever since she got married to Vivek Dahiya in 2016, Divyanka Tripathi has been battling pregnancy rumours.Sometimes, even her fans do not know where to draw the line with personal questions.

One well-wisher of the actor made a weird request recently. On a picture of Divyanka on Instagram, the fan dropped a request for the actor, “Mam we all wan’t you to become a mother”. Divyanka, however, came up with a perfectly reasonable reply. “Then you all volunteer to babysit my baby while I work.”

Earlier, in 2018, Divyanka had addressed pregnancy rumours in an interview to Hindustan Times. “I’ve been an open book. I make a point to interact with my fans every few days. I have good relations with the media and they’ve been kind to me. My wedding wasn’t a private affair. I understand that our lives are open to public scrutiny and I’ve accepted that. I share my life’s happy moments with my fans and will continue to do so,” she had said.

“The most disturbing thing is that these rumours, as much as you want to ignore them, become an integral part of your work life. I’m expected to clarify and my silence has been mistaken for an agreement to the said rumour. But as you grow, you also grow over these rumours,”she had said. adding, “It’s a chain where one doesn’t know how it started or who started it. So, it’s difficult to spot the miscreants. I hope people show some responsibility. But, it doesn’t bother me anymore.”

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Recently, she shared a string of tweets about Vivek being described in headlines as ‘Divyanka’s husband.’ She called for a stop to such descriptions.

Retweeting a news article,, Divyanka wrote, “Why don’t they refer to it as @VivekDahiya08 and wifey?It wasn’t even my post! I’m here since eons but does the industry give new talent much deserved respect? Let’s not cry fowl on name of nepotism. Vicious circle starts here! Not targeting one. Pointing at a common practice,” she wrote.

“Why are the attachments needed to address people-someone’s daughter, son, spouse? Unless news and all in general start respecting sole identities, nepotism won’t stop. Everyone wants to be known by their own work,” she wrote.

