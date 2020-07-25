Divyanka Tripathi shares a stunning monochrome pic shot by husband Vivek Dahiya

tv

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:26 IST

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has kept her fans engaged through much of the pandemic, posting pictures and videos of herself with husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. On Friday, she shared a stunning black and white picture, taken by Vivek.

Sharing it, Divyanka wrote: “Shot by Mr. #BnW @vivekdahiya.” Her industry colleagues dropped appreciative messages in the comments section. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Love this click.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote: “Such a beautiful and classy photo.” Actor Akanksha Puri wrote: “Pretty pretty.”

Earlier this month, Divyanka and Vivek had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, sharing a picture with him, she had written: “Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let’s celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya.”

Some time back she had shared throwback pictures from a filmmaking course she’d attended with her husband in London. Sharing pictures, she had written how she had enjoyed turning a student all over again. She had said: “No Makeup| Zero Fashion| Zero Stardom| No Social Media| Getting high on knowledge!!! Reliving Student life can be liberating in so many ways. This is what we did in London. Viv and I played Director, Cinematographer, Gaffer, Editor and Producer in different projects. Thats Zeroing down to learn and expand.”

Divyanka is a popular name in the Indian television industry and is known for shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann on Zee TV and Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

