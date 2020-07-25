e-paper
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi shares a stunning monochrome pic shot by husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares a stunning monochrome pic shot by husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi believes in keeping her fans engaged. On Friday, she posted a black and white picture of herself, clicked by her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya.

tv Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi is pretty active on Instagram and routinely shares pictures.
         

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has kept her fans engaged through much of the pandemic, posting pictures and videos of herself with husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. On Friday, she shared a stunning black and white picture, taken by Vivek.

Sharing it, Divyanka wrote: “Shot by Mr. #BnW @vivekdahiya.” Her industry colleagues dropped appreciative messages in the comments section. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Love this click.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote: “Such a beautiful and classy photo.” Actor Akanksha Puri wrote: “Pretty pretty.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Shot by Mr. #BnW @vivekdahiya

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Earlier this month, Divyanka and Vivek had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, sharing a picture with him, she had written: “Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let’s celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya.”

Some time back she had shared throwback pictures from a filmmaking course she’d attended with her husband in London. Sharing pictures, she had written how she had enjoyed turning a student all over again. She had said: “No Makeup| Zero Fashion| Zero Stardom| No Social Media| Getting high on knowledge!!! Reliving Student life can be liberating in so many ways. This is what we did in London. Viv and I played Director, Cinematographer, Gaffer, Editor and Producer in different projects. Thats Zeroing down to learn and expand.”

Divyanka is a popular name in the Indian television industry and is known for shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann on Zee TV and Star Plus’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

