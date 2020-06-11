‘If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika’: Ekta Kapoor gives 2020 a Kasautii Zindagii Kay spin

tv

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:37 IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday got into a playful mood when she equated the 2020 with the popular but negative character Komolika from one of hit TV shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her Instagram post had many laughing.

Ekta’s post read: “If 2020 was a person it would be Komolika.” The post cracked up quite a few of her industry colleagues -- Hina Khan (who essayed the role in its reboot), Urvashi Dholakia (the original Komolika), actor Divya Khosla Kumar, TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Kushal Tandon, Pooja Banerjee, Prince Narula and Karan Singh Grover reacted to the post. While many of them posted laughing emojis, Karan wrote: “Damn funny.”

Sharing it, Ekta simply wrote: “True.”

Komolika, of course, remains an ever-popular character. Only recently, a fan of Hina Khan had complimented her on her performance as Komolika and Akshara (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai). Hina had acknowledged the kind gesture with a post on her Instagram page too.

In May, Hina had reprised her role as Komolika, as she shared a Tik Tok video of her own dialogue from the serial. The dialogue in Hindi went as following: “How unlucky. Dekha hi nahin hoga. Dekh leta na, toh na nazar hilti, na paer (The person didn’t see me. If he had taken note of me, neither could he have taken his eyes off me, nor could he have moved an inch).

Ekta Kapoor, who has produced the show, couldn’t resist and cheekily commented: “I don’t think aapko kisi ne dekha hi nahi hoga (I don’t think anyone could have overlooked you).”

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘rising star’

Ekta was caught in a controversy earlier this month when an FIR was registered against her name and others in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem in the web series ‘Triple X season 2’, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the FIR has been lodged at Annapurna police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

“After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting the national emblem in the web series under several Sections of the IPC and IT Act,” Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Dwivedi said.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more