e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta tests coronavirus-positive: ‘Chose to quarantine myself at home’

Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta tests coronavirus-positive: ‘Chose to quarantine myself at home’

Actor Additi Gupta reveals she has quarantined herself at home since she tested positive for Covid-19 and hopes to get well in another 10 days.

tv Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Additi Gupta tests positive for Covid-19.
Additi Gupta tests positive for Covid-19.
         

Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta Chopra has tested positive for coronavirus and revealed that she was asymptomatic when she got her Covid-19 test done. Speaking with Tellychakkar, Additi said, “The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was an asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room.”

She added that she is has been recovering well and said, “I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine.”

Also read: Aamir Khan is relieved after mother tests negative to Covid-19: ‘Thank you everyone for your prayers’

Additi made her debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008 and has since worked in several TV and web shows, including popular shows Hitler Didi, Punar Vivah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Quboool Hai. Recently, she was also seen in Ishqbaaaz.

Additi will soon make her first negative appearance in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show titled Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, TV actor Mohena Kumari has finally tested negative for the novel virus. She revealed in a social media post. “We got negative and you got positive... But trust me it’s not as bad as it seems dadu. Just keep having your : *Kadha *Eat good home food...consisting of fruits,veggies and pulses. *Have vitamin C Tablets daily *No AC *Warm water Gargles *Haldi Milk *Get an oxymeter and keep checking your heart rate.*And a lot of Love and care from all of us .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In