Mohena Kumari returns home, despite being Covid-19 positive: ‘Don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test’

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:47 IST

TV actor Mohena Kumari, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has returned home from the hospital, though she has not yet tested negative for Covid-19. Mohena and her entire family - husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj (Uttarakhand’s tourism minister) and mother-in-law had tested positive. In a social media post, the actor informed fans that she spent 10 days at the hospital and the fight against Covid-19 continues.

“Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still covid-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Elaborating on the infection, Mohena recently said, “My family is fine. We have fought it, we are still fighting it, we are still positive and with your prayers, I think this will turn negative soon. Seven from our family have been tested positive for Covid-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law’s latest report has come negative so he’s fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather.”

Earlier, too, Mohena has shared her condition with fans. “Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us,” Mohena wrote earlier this month.

