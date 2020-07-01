e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan is relieved after mother tests negative to Covid-19: ‘Thank you everyone for your prayers’

Aamir Khan is relieved after mother tests negative to Covid-19: ‘Thank you everyone for your prayers’

Aamir Khan is happy that his mother Zeenat has tested negative to Coronavirus. He shared the information on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan tweeted on Wednesday about his mother’s coronavirus status.
Actor Aamir Khan has expressed his sense of relief as his mother Zeenat tested negative for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter to share the information, a day after he revealed a few of his staff members tested positive.

He wrote: “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Love.”

 

On Tuesday, Aamir had said that some members in his staff have tested positive for coronavirus.The 55-year-old actor said he and the other members of his family have tested negative for Covid-19 but he is awaiting the reports for his mother’s test.

”This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society,” Aamir said in a statement.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime: ‘I can do whatever language I want’

“The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative,” he added.

The Dangal star also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead.

(With PTI inputs)

