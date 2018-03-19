Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh engaged to girlfriend Bharati Kumar. See pics

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh recently got engaged to girlfriend Bharati Kumar and shared the news on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo from the ceremony and captioned it: “Hello fiancee! #newbeginnings.” Bharati chose a yellow ensemble for the occasion and accessorized it with a heavy pair of earrings. Kunal chose light blue bandhgala for the occasion.

Kunal and Bharati met on the sets of The Buddy Project, which ran between 2012 and 2014. Chosing to keep their relationship private, they have never spoken about it publically. The engagement ceremony has come as the first public acknowledgment from them.

Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Actress Aakansha Malhotra, who attended the engagement ceremony, also shared photos.

Kunal+bharati.... #Roka 💚 A post shared by Aakankshamalhotra8 (@aakankshamalhotra8) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

@bharati_k happiness always. 💚 A post shared by Aakankshamalhotra8 (@aakankshamalhotra8) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

While Bharati has acted in TV shows such as Yam Hain Hum, Humse Hai Liife and Ishaa, Kunal is famous for his shows Dil Boley Oberoi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Doli Armaano Ki and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The couple is yet to announce their wedding date. Earlier last week, Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik also announced that she is going to tie the knot with her long time beau Abhinav Shukla in June.