Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba to premiere on Netflix on August 28

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:12 IST

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s Netflix series Masaba Masaba will debut on the platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an “inspirational, joyous celebration of her life” with “tongue-in-cheek humour”, the show will also feature Masaba’s mother, actor Neena Gupta. “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience,” Masaba said in a statement.

“The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles and inspiration that I’m hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I’m a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn’t be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner,” she added.

Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Samran Sahu. Ashvini Yardi serve as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.

