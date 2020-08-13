e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba to premiere on Netflix on August 28

Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba to premiere on Netflix on August 28

Masaba Masaba, based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 28.

tv Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Masaba Gupta plays a fictionalised version of herself on the show.
Masaba Gupta plays a fictionalised version of herself on the show.
         

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s Netflix series Masaba Masaba will debut on the platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an “inspirational, joyous celebration of her life” with “tongue-in-cheek humour”, the show will also feature Masaba’s mother, actor Neena Gupta. “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience,” Masaba said in a statement.

“The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles and inspiration that I’m hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I’m a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn’t be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner,” she added.

Also read: Ibrahim reacts to news of father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Samran Sahu. Ashvini Yardi serve as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Forget what happened’: Sachin Pilot among audience, Ashok Gehlot hits reset
‘Forget what happened’: Sachin Pilot among audience, Ashok Gehlot hits reset
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
At Gehlot-Pilot photo-op ahead of Cong meet, a handshake and a side-hug
At Gehlot-Pilot photo-op ahead of Cong meet, a handshake and a side-hug
Russia not world’s first to develop coronavirus vaccine: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Russia not world’s first to develop coronavirus vaccine: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In