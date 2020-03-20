Rashami Desai says she battled ‘deep depression’, reveals what helped her overcome the dark phase

tv

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:29 IST

Television actor Rashami Desai has opened up about her battle with depression for almost four years and said that it was her work which helped her come out of the dark phase. She added that she never let her personal struggles come in the way of her work.

“I was in deep depression for almost four years and I really wanted to leave life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many ways and when you are not ready to accept the reality, you somehow find it difficult,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Rashami, who rose to fame as Tapasya Thakur in the popular serial Uttaran, said that work played a key role in helping her come out of depression. “Professionally I was always doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, that was the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and a reality check. Personally, whatever I was going through, I never let that affect my work,” she said.

Rashami was recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which came to an end last month. She finished as the third runner-up, as Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami and Sidharth appeared as special guests on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show, which saw Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill trying to find for their life partners, failed to find viewership and came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashami is the latest entrant in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which also stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. She will be seen as Shalaka on the supernatural thriller show.

