Coronavirus-positive Kanika Kapoor denies dad’s claim she met 400 people: ‘I only attended small get-together’

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:36 IST

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus, went to three parties in Lucknow after her return from London and came in contact with nearly 400 people, her father Rajiv Kapoor revealed.

“Six of us in our family are undergoing test today at 4pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation,” he told Aaj Tak in an interview.

However, Kanika denied Rajiv’s claims and told Aaj Tak that she only attended one small get-together of around 30 people. “I attended a small get together on March 13. My father can’t say this that I attended three parties. I tried my level best not to contaminate others. Throughout the past week, we were all wearing gloves,” she said.

Kanika also rubbished reports that she hid her travel history from the authorities at Lucknow airport. “I am an educated and hardworking girl. I was part of the scanning process at the airport. I also called the CMO to check me and filled all forms at the airport,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje shared on Twitter that she and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, attended a dinner party where Kanika was present. She went on to say that they are currently in self-isolation and are taking the required safety measures.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit slammed Kanika for being “irresponsible” and accused her of risking other people’s lives. “Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl. Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger,” he wrote on Twitter.

