‘Kanika Kapoor, shame on you for hiding travel history, putting others at risk’: Ashoke Pandit to singer as she confirms coronavirus

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:41 IST

Filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit has slammed singer Kanika Kapoor for “being irresponsible” and putting scores of other people at risk of contracting coronavirus. Kanika confirmed on Friday that she has tested positive for the virus.

Ashoke claimed that Kanika not only hid her travel history from the airport officials but also went to a party with nearly a hundred people in attendance. “Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl. Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor

for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl.

Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanika shared in an Instagram post that she tested positive for coronavirus and said that she and her family members were “in complete quarantine”. She added that she did not show any symptoms when she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago, and that the symptoms developed only four days ago.

“Hello everyone. For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago,” she wrote.

“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives,” the Baby Doll singer signed off.

