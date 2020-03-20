Bollywood singer tests positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, had hosted a party for friends

bollywood

A well-known Bollywood singer who had come to Lucknow on a family visit, is among those who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.

A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party, as per reports. The singer was staying in a posh apartment. Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.

“Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests,” said a doctor at the KGMU.

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

ANI reports she is among the four people who have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The news comes after Game of Thrones star Indira Varma announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim has also announced he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged people to follow self-isolation guidelines with seriousness.

Many other Hollywood personalities who were earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The star couple has been discharged from the hospital and is under quarantine. Another Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Oblivion actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba are also undergoing treatment in isolation for being infected with novel coronavirus.

