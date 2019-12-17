Ashoke Pandit accuses Richa Chadha of ‘supplying’ protestors, she asks why he invited her to daughter’s wedding

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:40 IST

Actor Richa Chadha and FTDA director Ashoke Pandit have locked horns once again on Twitter. The filmmaker had accused Richa and other Bollywood celebs of supplying ‘dummy students’ who joined the CAA protests on Sunday. Richa did not take his accusations lying down and called him our for his confusing behaviour.

Replying to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet about ‘fake students’ joining the protests, Ashoke wrote, “#ISupportDelhiPolice @anuragkashyap72 @MaheshNBhatt @anubhavsinha @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi #SwaraBhasker @BajpayeeManoj @RichaChadha & many more like these friends of ours have supplied dummies.”

Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? https://t.co/ynYohUOk1g — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Richa asked him why he behaves with such hostility online but still sends her invitation to his daughter’s wedding. “Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u,” she said. Ashoke replied that both of them have the right to their opinions and he doesn’t wish to disrespect her. He added that it wasn’t him but ‘communists and urban naxal’ who were paid to cause unrest in the country.

Difference of opinion is welcome ? Sir wanna do a thread on you. May I ? Because of all the old charity work u do for the elderly, I assumed u still have some humanity left. Then I met the virtual version of u. You are always inciting abuse against ppl who disagree with you. https://t.co/JS0mkelhEK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Women like Rana, Arfa and I have been at the receiving end. When I asked you to condemn abuse you started, it took you 12 days! Why? That moral high horse you sat on dislodged you when u BAITED abuse for women half ur age. Over the years, due to ur Jekyll and Hyde behaviour... https://t.co/77Fsu77gHM — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Richa then launched into a long thread about Ashoke’s contrasting behaviour online and offline. She talked about how he ‘baited abuse for women half his age’, including her, journalists Rana Ayyub and Arfa Khanum Sherwani. “You have lost friends because they don’t recognise this rabid hate monger that froths at the mouth on TV debates and abuse ppl on Twitter ... only to send them wedding invites. Am I missing something? Is your hate for show or is your amiability,” she wrote in her tweets.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

... you have lost friends because they don’t recognise this rabid hate monger that froths at the mouth on TV debates and abuse ppl on twitter ... only to send them wedding invites. Am I missing something? Is your hate for show or is your amiability ? Nothing u say can justify ... https://t.co/POoKYYxXWT — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

...the venom you’ve spewed. I am not angry with u, am genuinely concerned about your well being. Get tested sir. To behave in such a crass manner in your sunset years is a travesty! आपको शोभा नहीं देता। Why squander goodwill at this age? For what ? Twitter followers. Tsk tsk!! https://t.co/0rfNpbI4Ob — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

You call ppl who disagree with you dummies. How arrogant! U use arbitrary manufactured labels. What is an UrbanNaxal? Do you know how foolish you sound when you use that? We can call you anything too, respectfully. How’s #NaveenNazi #ModernFascist or #FarziNationalist ? https://t.co/SgEfBh5RyL — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

She also inspired her followers to come up with creative labels for Ashoke as well. “You call ppl who disagree with you dummies. How arrogant! U use arbitrary manufactured labels. What is an UrbanNaxal? Do you know how foolish you sound when you use that? We can call you anything too, respectfully. How’s #NaveenNazi #ModernFascist or #FarziNationalist,” she wrote.

Replying to this, Ashoke said that he doesn’t abuse people. “You have yourself defined the meaning of #UrbanNaxal by this stupid act of yours. We don’t abuse. Urban Naxals stoop low when they fear of getting exposed. I hv the guts to take such antinational’s head on both peaceful means,” he said. But Richa responded with a Whatsapp screenshot of Ashoke inviting her to his daughter’s wedding.

Twitter, please help relieve Mr.Pandit of his amnesia. Clearly remember him being less than gentlemanly with several ppl, especially women. Sir, see now you're calling me stupid. I simple disagreed with you.

And why do u invite stupid, urban naxals to your daughters wedding? https://t.co/MCxuTNAySy pic.twitter.com/fIYgtKFw93 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

“Twitter, please help relieve Mr.Pandit of his amnesia. Clearly remember him being less than gentlemanly with several ppl, especially women. Sir, see now you’re calling me stupid. I simple disagreed with you. And why do u invite stupid, urban naxals to your daughters wedding?,” she asked. He replied, “Twitter, Please help relieve Richa Chaddha of her amnesia. See how she has invited people on her twitter handle to abuse me .I simply disagreed with her. Invite kar ke galti to Zaroor kar di. Repeat nahi Karoonga (I made a mistake by inviting you. Won’t repeat it).”

Richa has been one of the loudest supporters of student protestors on Twitter. Her Twitter timeline is full of messages of solidarity with the CAA protestors and stinging replies to trolls.

Follow @htshowbiz for more