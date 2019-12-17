e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Ashoke Pandit accuses Richa Chadha of ‘supplying’ protestors, she asks why he invited her to daughter’s wedding

Richa Chadha and her forever Twitter nemesis Ashoke Pandit exchanged words once again over the raging CAA protests at Jamia.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:40 IST
Richa Chadha has been tweeting non-stop about the CAA protests since the last two days.
Richa Chadha has been tweeting non-stop about the CAA protests since the last two days.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Actor Richa Chadha and FTDA director Ashoke Pandit have locked horns once again on Twitter. The filmmaker had accused Richa and other Bollywood celebs of supplying ‘dummy students’ who joined the CAA protests on Sunday. Richa did not take his accusations lying down and called him our for his confusing behaviour.

Replying to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet about ‘fake students’ joining the protests, Ashoke wrote, “#ISupportDelhiPolice @anuragkashyap72 @MaheshNBhatt @anubhavsinha @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi #SwaraBhasker @BajpayeeManoj @RichaChadha & many more like these friends of ours have supplied dummies.”

 

Richa asked him why he behaves with such hostility online but still sends her invitation to his daughter’s wedding. “Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u,” she said. Ashoke replied that both of them have the right to their opinions and he doesn’t wish to disrespect her. He added that it wasn’t him but ‘communists and urban naxal’ who were paid to cause unrest in the country.

 

 

Richa then launched into a long thread about Ashoke’s contrasting behaviour online and offline. She talked about how he ‘baited abuse for women half his age’, including her, journalists Rana Ayyub and Arfa Khanum Sherwani. “You have lost friends because they don’t recognise this rabid hate monger that froths at the mouth on TV debates and abuse ppl on Twitter ... only to send them wedding invites. Am I missing something? Is your hate for show or is your amiability,” she wrote in her tweets.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

 

 

 

She also inspired her followers to come up with creative labels for Ashoke as well. “You call ppl who disagree with you dummies. How arrogant! U use arbitrary manufactured labels. What is an UrbanNaxal? Do you know how foolish you sound when you use that? We can call you anything too, respectfully. How’s #NaveenNazi #ModernFascist or #FarziNationalist,” she wrote.

Replying to this, Ashoke said that he doesn’t abuse people. “You have yourself defined the meaning of #UrbanNaxal by this stupid act of yours. We don’t abuse. Urban Naxals stoop low when they fear of getting exposed. I hv the guts to take such antinational’s head on both peaceful means,” he said. But Richa responded with a Whatsapp screenshot of Ashoke inviting her to his daughter’s wedding.

 

“Twitter, please help relieve Mr.Pandit of his amnesia. Clearly remember him being less than gentlemanly with several ppl, especially women. Sir, see now you’re calling me stupid. I simple disagreed with you. And why do u invite stupid, urban naxals to your daughters wedding?,” she asked. He replied, “Twitter, Please help relieve Richa Chaddha of her amnesia. See how she has invited people on her twitter handle to abuse me .I simply disagreed with her. Invite kar ke galti to Zaroor kar di. Repeat nahi Karoonga (I made a mistake by inviting you. Won’t repeat it).”

Richa has been one of the loudest supporters of student protestors on Twitter. Her Twitter timeline is full of messages of solidarity with the CAA protestors and stinging replies to trolls.

