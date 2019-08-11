Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit slam Anurag Kashyap after he quits Twitter, ‘Will surely come back before his next release’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:37 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced on Saturday that he is quitting Twitter after his daughter and parents received threats. Now filmmakers and members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Vivek Agnihotri and Ashoke Pandit have slammed him for it.

Ashoke Pandit pointed out that Anurag had also quit Twitter when he received backlash for his film Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor. “#AnuragKashyap exited twitter earlier when people called him jinxed maker, then when his #BombayVelvet was a disaster & now when his lies are exposed. Will surely come back before his next release. This is how #UrbanNaxals remain in news.”

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

#AnuragKashyap exited twitter earlier when people called him jinxed maker, then when his #BombayVelvet was a disaster & now when his lies are exposed. Will surely come back before his next release.

This is how #UrbanNaxals remain in news. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 11, 2019

Vivek also wrote, “Comrade! If you do not have the courage to fight, why do uselessly speak on political issues? If you write false letters, people will point fingers. Why did you write letters if you had to run away? Has all the sympathy for minorities disappeared? Is this how revolution will be brought?

“This is absolute rubbish. When I was assaulted, you were celebrating it with your silence. Now you use some crazy trolls to play victim card. There is no celeb who is not trolled/threatened. Come and check my DM, you will feel better. Quitters never win. Winners never quit,” he added

This is absolute rubbish. When I was assaulted, you were celebrating it with your silence. Now you use some crazy trolls to play victim card.



There is no celeb who is not trolled/threatened. Come and check my DM, you will feel better.



Quitters never win. Winners never quit. https://t.co/ukoYjFZpf2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 11, 2019

Comrade, जब अपनी बात पे लड़ने की हिम्मत ही नहीं तो फिर पॉलिटिक्स पे बेवजह बोलते ही क्यों हो।



झूठी चिट्ठियाँ लिखोगे तो लोग ऊँगली उठाएँगे ही।और मैदान छोड़ के भागना था तो झूठी चिट्ठी लिखी ही क्यों?



क्या हुआ, अब Minority के लिए सारी हमदर्दी उड़न छू?



ऐसे आएगा क्या Revolution? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 11, 2019

Anurag , nonetheless, is getting support from people from his community. “I completely empathize with #AnuragKashyap Dragging ones family is the worse thing any individual can ever do. Say whatever you want to him, he can say whatever regarding an issue but pls, with “freedom of speech” don’t forget your responsibility on how to use it.,” Karanvir Bohra tweeted.

I completely empathize with #AnuragKashyap

Dragging ones family is the worse thing any individual can ever do.

Say whatever you want to him, he can say whatever regarding an issue but pls, with "freedom of speech" don't forget your responsibility on how to use it. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 11, 2019

#AnuragKashyap he is one of most outstanding director, he is brave and as a patriotic citizen, is concern which way this nation is heading to, he refused to bend or become a sycophant like Ashok Pandit and Anupam Kher, we need to support him against bigots — rajennair (@rajennair) August 11, 2019

“When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats, you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive,” Kashyap had tweeted.

“Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear, then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye,” he had added.

This is not the first time that Anurag’s family members have received online threats. In May, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared that he had filed an FIR against a social media user who threatened to rape his daughter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 14:31 IST