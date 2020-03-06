Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai says things are fine with her family now: ‘We all apologised to each other’

tv

Mar 06, 2020

TV star Rashami Desai, who was one of the finalists on the recently concluded show Bigg Boss 13, has often hinted that she did not always have the support of her family - her mother Rasila and brothers — in the past. However, days after coming out of the house, she has said that they have “apologised to each other” and confirmed that “everything is fine” with the family now.

Rashami told Times of India in an interview, “I had a lot of differences with my mother and there was also a communication and generation gap between us. My life has been like a roller-coaster so I always wanted someone to take care of me like a child and pamper me. But I was the responsible daughter of the house and an actress, I had a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder. I had to fulfill them. All in all this show got me everything that I didn’t have. I also thank my family that they understood when I needed them the most. We all apologised to each other and the communication is better now.”

“I did not know how and what my mom was doing for me when I was inside the Bigg Boss house. When during the family week when my brother’s kids arrived that’s when I learnt about it. I realised my family is there and I have their support. I became fearless and that’s when I told myself that I am done with the relationship. I needed a mental support in the house and I was not getting it. I had even cried a lot on the same morning when my niece and nephew came during the family round. They told me things have changed a lot and I was relieved,” Rashami further told the daily.

Opening up on the controversy over Rashami’s family misusing her money, her mother had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Her brother stays pretty far away. Uski koi baat hi nahi hai. Sab alag alag rehte hain, bacche chuttti me mere paas aate hain. (He has nothing to do with it.. everyone stays in separate houses and the kids visit me during on their offs).”

About her differences with the actor-daughter, Rasila had told HT, “That is just about generation gap. I sometimes don’t understand her perspective and sometimes she fails to get my viewpoint. So, just because of the generation gap, there was a rift between us. She could not understand me and I could not understand her as I still consider her as a kid. She has already faced certain things in her life that should not have happened. I wanted to ensure that none of that was repeated in her life. Every family has similar issues but artists live in houses made of glass so everything becomes public. This is no big problem.”

