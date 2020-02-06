Rashami Desai’s mom on actor participating in Bigg Boss 13: ‘She didn’t ask me before going, she knew I would be angry’

tv

Even as Rashami Desai continues to be one of the strong contenders for the ongoing Bigg Boss 13, her mother has revealed she did not approve of her participation though she roots for her victory. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Rasila Desai reveals why she did not go inside the house for the family week, talks about the actor’s fights and more.

Asked why Rashami assumed her mom would not visit her during the family week, Rasila said, “She knew I would not allow her and she did not even ask me before going on the show. She knew I would be angry.” However, she immediately added that her health was a major driving force. “Secondly, she (Rashami) knows about my health - I suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, and even had two paralysis attacks. In fact, watching Rashami’s situation right before the family week worsened my health and I could not even stand by myself. Doctors advised me against visiting the house.”

Rasila also opened up on the controversial issue of Rashami’s family misusing her money and house. “That is just about generation gap. I sometimes don’t understand her perspective and sometimes she fails to get my viewpoint. So, just because of the generation gap, there was a rift between us. She could not understand me and I could not understand her as I still consider her as a kid. She has already faced certain things in her life that should not have happened. I wanted to ensure that none of that was repeated in her life. Every family has similar issues but artists live in houses made of glass so everything becomes public. This is no big problem. Her brother stays pretty far away. Uski koi baat hi nahi hai. Sab alag alag rehte hain, bacche chuttti me mere paas aate hain. (He has nothing to do with it.. everyone stays in separate houses and the kids visit me during on their offs).”

Asked to comment on the roller-coaster ride that is her daughter’s love life inside the house, Rasila said, “I would not like to say anything. It is her life; whatever she did, she did it for the best. I won’t say anything right now, at least not until I talk to her.”

After months of shocking revelations about Arhaan who proposed to Rashami inside the Bigg Boss house, Rashami recently announced her break up on TV. It came to light that Arhaan was allegedly married and had a child that Rashami was unaware of.

Rashami’s mom also claimed that she never met Arhaan, though she admitted having met Sidharth Shukla a few times. “I did not know Arhaan, never met him. Sidharth Shukla se ek do baar meri mulakat hui thi, mai bhi job karti thi to sets pe 10-15 minute mili hongi (I must have met Sidharth Shukla once or twice when I visited the sets).”

Despite all the ugly fights between Rashami and Sidharth, Rasila did not speak ill of Sidharth. “Haven’t met him enough to know the kind of person he is, neither am I a relative nor did I go to the sets everyday. I met him for a small period of time and he behaved well with me. I am sure he is a good person. Halanki wo mere baccho se kaafi mila hua hai... wo dono me jo b baat hai wo baat alag hai, wo cheesein rishtedaaro me nahi late dono hi (Though he is quite friendly with my children. Whatever Rashami and Sidharth have, that is different but they have ensured it does not trickle down to families).”

Rasila also appreciated Arti Singh for always being there for her daughter, adding that Rashami too has been with her, despite all the fights they have had in the game. “Arti has been a good friend and wishes her well. She genuinely wants good things for her. Recently, I saw Shehnaaz Gill also explaining things to Rashami despite being younger. Arti galat dekh k galat bolti hai, ye accha hai uska (Arti points out her mistakes, that is a good thing),” she said.

About Arti and Rashami’s fights, Rasila said all friends have fights but the two have been there for each other in times of need.

