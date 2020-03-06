Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa is quite the singer, watch her perform an Amy Winehouse song

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020

Actor Ananya Panday may be the toast of the town, thanks to her successful debut and subsequent hit, but it looks like there is another star in the making in the Pandey household. Ananya’s mother Bhavna Pandey has shared a new video clip of her other daughter, Rysa, singing a song by the late Amy Winehouse.

Taking to Instagram, Bhavna wrote: “Thank you Stephen Sir and @sobohouseofmusic for working with Rysa and always pushing her to perform and do better every time she goes on stage Rysa’s performance of a song infamous with the late Amy Winehouse ‘You know I’m no good’. @rysapanday” Teenage Rysa can be singing the Amy Winehouse song with a live band.

Bhavna is quite regular with her posts on Instagram; many of them are about her younger daughter. Rysa seems to be quite an athlete and an avid footballer. Only this February, she posted pictures of Rysa participating in a football match in Muscat, Oman. Posting picture of Rysa in action, Bhanva had simply written “Rysu” with a bunch of black heart emojis. In January this year, she had posted a picture of Rysa, holding a medal in her hand after taking part in a marathon. She had written: “So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran for @worldforallanimaladoptions . @tatamummarathon #10k @rysapanday”

Watch Amy Winehouse’s original rendition of the song:

Ananya, meanwhile, is a busy actor -- after making a successful debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in early 2019, she followed it up with another success, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She has some interesting projects in her kitty -- she has Khaali Peeli, a remake of Telugu hit Taxi Waala, with Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in a Telugu and Hindi bilingual called Fighter in which she will star opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. The film, to be co-produced by Karan Johar, will also mark Vijay’s debut in Hindi films.

Ananya, who won the Best Debutante Filmfare award this year, said that despite practising her acceptance speech since she was a five-year-old, when the day arrived, she forgot everything onstage.

