Ananya Panday says dad Chunky wanted her Filmfare award in living room: ‘So that family could look at it the entire day’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:02 IST

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who recently bagged the Best Debutante Filmfare award, has said she had been practising her speech for accepting an award since she was a five-year-old kid but forgot everything when she was onstage.

Revealing that she has been practising her acceptance speech in front of the mirror with a water bottle for a mic since she was five, Ananya told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I had practised it so many times, but when I went on stage I forgot everything. Winning a Filmfare Black Lady is a big deal for me. My mom (Bhavana Panday) was there with me and how I wished dad (Chunky Panday) was there, too. But I gave the trophy to him when I reached home”. She added that her father told her to keep the award in the living room, “So the family could look at it the whole day”.

After making her debut alongside Tiger Shroff and co-debutante Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2, Ananya was seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh that featured Bhumi Pednekar as the wife.

Responding to Ananya’s Filmfare victory, Chunky had recently told an entertainment website, “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I’ve never won a Filmfare award. So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn’t believe it. Obviously she deserved it.”

Next up, Ananya has Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vijay Devrakonda’s Bollywood debut Fighter . Talking about Fighter where she features alongside the Telugu star, Ananya told the tabloid, “My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible.”

