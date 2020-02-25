Deepika Padukone trolled for 83 tweet: ‘Patriarchy is dying. Let’s look for husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own’

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:35 IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been slammed for “backward tweet” and promoting patriarchy at a time when women need to be more confident and supportive of womenfolk after she shared her first look her as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the upcoming film 83 where she will feature opposite real life husband Ranveer Singh.

She posted her look as Romi on February 19. It was the tweet that accompanied the post that didn’t go down well with social media users. “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83,” she had captioned the image.

"To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own..." #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

A user wrote: “Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying.” Another said: “good God, ‘every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own’ has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW.” “@deepikapadukone we aren’t in ‘83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let’s look for those husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own, in the new millenia?” said one.

Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying. — ebolly1 (@ebolly1) February 19, 2020

good god, "every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own" has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW. — 𝕁𝕒𝕪𝕒 𝔻𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕪 (@msjdubey) February 20, 2020

@deepikapadukone we aren't in '83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let's look for those husbands who put their wife's dream before their own, in the new millenia? — simrit (@maaliwalli) February 20, 2020

One user asked: “Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?”

83 traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment. In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

