e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone trolled for 83 tweet: ‘Patriarchy is dying. Let’s look for husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own’

Deepika Padukone trolled for 83 tweet: ‘Patriarchy is dying. Let’s look for husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own’

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared her first look from Kabir Khan’s 83, she received major backlash for the text she posted alongwith the picture with some reminding her that we are not living in 1983 anymore.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in Kabir Khan’s 83.
Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in Kabir Khan’s 83.
         

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been slammed for “backward tweet” and promoting patriarchy at a time when women need to be more confident and supportive of womenfolk after she shared her first look her as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the upcoming film 83 where she will feature opposite real life husband Ranveer Singh.

She posted her look as Romi on February 19. It was the tweet that accompanied the post that didn’t go down well with social media users. “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83,” she had captioned the image.

 

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Part One box office day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film slows down, earns Rs 35.66 cr

A user wrote: “Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying.” Another said: “good God, ‘every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own’ has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW.” “@deepikapadukone we aren’t in ‘83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let’s look for those husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own, in the new millenia?” said one.

 

 

 

One user asked: “Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?”

83 traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment. In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.

83, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news