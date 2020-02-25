Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Part One box office day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film slows down, earns Rs 35.66 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:05 IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest offering Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan saw a major drop in collections on Monday, making an estimated total of Rs 35.66 crore in five days of the release. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s horror debut Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship made Rs 18.36 crore.

According to a boxofficeindia report, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned an estimated Rs 3.50 crore nett on Monday while Bhoot is likely to have collected Rs 2 crore on the same day. The report claimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has “been rejected outside Delhi NCR and East Punjab and Rajasthan (have been) doing well for three days. The big problem was it did not get support at metros like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, it added.

Also read: Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 10 family pics with Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain that show he’s the perfect husband, dad

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted figures for opening weekend. “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 11.53 cr. Total: ₹ 32.16 cr. #India biz. #SMZS,” he tweeted.

“AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz... 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr 2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd] 2020: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ₹ 32.16 cr 2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr *Opening Weekend* biz... 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr 2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr #India biz,” he added.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Sharing the numbers for Bhoot, Taran had tweeted, “Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Bhoot, on the other hand, is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and features Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar alongside Vicky.

Follow @htshowbiz for more