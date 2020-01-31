Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Even Ayushmann Khurrana had been lobbying to get me on board,’ says Jitendra Kumar

bollywood

Actor Jitendra Kumar, famous for his spoof of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in The Viral Fever series, will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ahead of its release, he spoke to Mumbai Mirror where he mentioned how he got the film, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, and how even Ayushamann had lobbied to have him in the film.

Speaking about it, Jitendra said that while he wasn’t apprehensive about the subject, he wanted to know if the film was written responsibly. He was in Bhopal for a digital show, when he was offered the film, dealing with a same-sex couple. He was quoted as saying, “I met Hitesh two months after the offer came along. When I heard the narration, I instantly knew I wanted to be part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board.”

There has been a lot of talk about the kiss they share in the film. Speaking about it, Jitendra said, “I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly.” On his expectations from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he said, “I am playing lead parts in web shows as well, but the finances and economics there and in films are different. I hope Shubh... will result in more lead roles and good stories on the big screen. I know there will be struggle, but I am game.”

Not many would know that Jitendra is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus. He is among the many engineer-turned-actors in Bollywood, including Vicky Kaushal, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking about doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann, meanwhile, had mentioned recently that many in the film industry had asked him to do a rethink. He said, “I’m what I’m because of my family. They have constantly been a massive support system for me and they have always enabled me in taking the biggest life decisions. When I decided to pursue a career in showbiz, they stood by me like a rock.”

“When I decided that my brand of cinema will stand for taboo-breaking subjects and characters like being a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, someone who is prematurely balding in Bala, to now proudly playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, they told me to always back my instincts and never think of what society or my immediate community will say about me,” he added.

The film releases on February 21. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

