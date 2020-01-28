e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana on taking up Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Many industry people asked me to re-think’

Ayushmann Khurrana on taking up Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Many industry people asked me to re-think’

Ayushmann Khurrana will play a gay man in his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor says people from Bollywood advised him against it.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:35 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is waiting for the release of his next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says that many from the Hindi film industry asked him to re-think over playing a gay man on screen. “I’m what I’m because of my family. They have constantly been a massive support system for me and they have always enabled me in taking the biggest life decisions. When I decided to pursue a career in showbiz, they stood by me like a rock.

“When I decided that my brand of cinema will stand for taboo breaking subjects and characters like being a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, someone who is prematurely balding in Bala, to now proudly playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, they told me to always back my instincts and never think of what society or my immediate community will say about me,” Ayushamann said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

 

He said many people from the industry told him to rethink playing a gay man on screen. “Their (family’s) confidence in me and my dreams has made me who I’m today, has made me what I stand for and I can’t thank them enough. Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge,” he said.

Ayushmann is set to have a screening of his film for his entire family soon and he is excited about seeing their reaction. He said: “I have a free pass to do all things different and quirky and I wanted to raise nationwide awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large. I was sure that we have to make ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ as a full family entertainer that brings a smile to people’s faces, to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible across the country and I’m thrilled with how the movie has shaped up.

“My family thoroughly supported me in my decision and I want to see this film with my parents and all my relatives. It’s a moment that truly defines me in Indian cinema and I want to cherish this moment with my entire family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news