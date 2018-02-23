Sacred Games first look: A bloodied Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte in new Netflix drama

Netflix has released the first stills from its upcoming thriller, Sacred Games. The new show stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, who all feature individually in the three new stills.

The pictures show a turbaned police officer Saif tracking down a crime with blood spatters across his face. Nawazuddin, in dapper kurta pyjama, looks at his reflection in the mirror with an unsettling smile. Radhika has her arms crossed and a perplexed look on her face.

Radhika Apte in a still from the show.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games. (netflix)

Sacred Games is the first Indian Netflix original and is based on Vikram Chandra’s book by the same title. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

The release date has not been revealed yet.