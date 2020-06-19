Worried about mental health of TV actors, Asha Negi says, “So many people around me are losing their sh*t”

tv

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:54 IST

Like all other sectors, television industry has also been in the limbo for past three months since shootings stopped because of the coronavirus scare. Things might be resuming to normal and shoots will soon resume, but actor Asha Negi feels there’s still a fear and uncertainty in the mind of actors.

“These are very uncertain times. When it comes to the atmosphere around, I’m concerned about the well being and mental health of people in our industry. Everyone is at home and wondering what will happen next. So many people around me are losing their sh*t. They just want this to end and get out to normal life,” she says.

Since there was no new work during the lockdown, it affected means of livelihood for a lot of people and the situation even drove two actors.

Negi shares that financially, her recent web show, Baarish 2, has kept her stable and “helped me manage this whole lockdown phase”.

On whether she has been feeling particularly low during this period, because of her break up with long-time boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani, Negi is quick to respond, “Everyone is feeling a bit low and whatever the reason is for me, I’m fine. I’ve been talking to my friends. That’s all I can say. This situation would’ve been really difficult for me had I been a people person. Fortunately, I love being alone. I love my own company.”

Negi and Dhanjani calledit quits after being in a committed relationship for over seven years.

The 30-year-old, who has been part of the TV industry for a decade now, feels that there’ll be a complete overhaul in terms of functioning of the industry once work resumes.

“Social distancing in an industry which can’t function without a huge number of people will be challenging. We’ve to be very careful. We can’t function with 10 people. I don’t know how and when we will be able to get back to work in a full-fledged way,” Negi says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more