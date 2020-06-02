e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Zee5 suspends upcoming controversial Tamil series Godman following stiff opposition

Zee5 suspends upcoming controversial Tamil series Godman following stiff opposition

The controversial Tamil web series Godman is being suspended by Zee5 Tamil after facing backlash from several groups.

tv Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:23 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Godman features Sonia Agarwal, Daniel Balaji and Jayaprakash in lead roles.
Godman features Sonia Agarwal, Daniel Balaji and Jayaprakash in lead roles.
         

Zee5 Tamil has confirmed it is suspending their upcoming controversial Tamil web series Godman after receiving severe backlash and criticism from religious organisations.

The show, which was scheduled to stream from June 12, is centered on the character Ayyanar (played by Daniel Balaji), a low-life criminal and womanizer, who is brainwashed and transformed into becoming a godman.

 

The teaser of the show was released a few days ago. Since then, the show has been marred in controversies over a line in the teaser where a character asks: “Where does it say only Brahmins can read Vedas?” It has received strong criticism for taking potshot at Brahmins and religious beliefs of Hindus.

Reacting to the uproar over the show’s theme, Zee5 has released a statement, confirming that they’re suspending the show. “Basis feedback received with reference to our Tamil fiction show GODMAN, we have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment. The producers show, ZEE5 had no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments,” it read.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy had filed a complaint against the series, alleging that its trailer is degrading the Brahmin community. Following that, a summon was issued asking the director Babu Yogeeswaran and producer to appear before police.

Hindustantimes

Actor Daniel Balaji, who plays the title character, has been receiving several calls filled with abuses ever since the teaser was released. Talking to The News Minute, he said: “I am being personally targeted by certain groups. They assume I am Christian and question my intention in playing role. The ‘Daniel’ prefix in my name actually comes from having played a character with that name in my first role in the TV serial ‘Chitthi’. They first question how I can play the role of a godman when I am Christian, and then allege that I have insulted Hinduism and Brahmanism. And they have come to this conclusion through just a teaser.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
George Floyd family autopsy could help accused policeman’s defense, legal experts say
George Floyd family autopsy could help accused policeman’s defense, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In