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Trump nominates Army veteran Wesley Hunt as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Trump nominates Republican congressman and Army veteran Wesley Hunt as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 20:13:09 IST
AFP |
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US President Donald Trump has nominated Republican congressman Wesley Hunt, a US Army veteran, as his new ambassador to Saudi Arabia -- a post that had been left vacant amid the war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump nominates Republican congressman Wesley Hunt as the next US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump nominates Republican congressman Wesley Hunt as the next US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AFP)

Hunt's nomination was sent Monday to the US Senate, which must vote on his confirmation.

"Having served in the region both in combat as an Army officer and for two years as a diplomatic liaison in the Kingdom, I understand the strategic importance of the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the profound responsibility of this position," Hunt said in a post on X.

Also Read | America first: Here’s who Trump may tap for National Security

The nomination comes at a sensitive time for Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, after fresh attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi soil opened a new front in the Middle East conflict.

It has also targeted oil installations in Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter of crude, sending oil prices above the symbolic threshold of $100 a barrel.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had recently asked Trump to order strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, but the US president refused, Axios reported.

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mr trumpdonald trumpus ambassadorsaudi arabiamiddle-east
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