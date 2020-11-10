Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:38 IST

US President Donald Trump yet again claimed victory in the election in a fresh tweet, saying “we will win”. Trump has not conceded in the US presidential elections yet, claiming “big win” in his tweets while also mounting unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud against the Democrats. This has come even after media organisations declared Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential election.

WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Trump tweeted about a “big win” on Tuesday again and accused rival Biden’s Democratic party of “trying to steal” the election - without citing any evidence. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” tweeted the president.

Trump’s tweet came immediately after Biden, in an address in his hometown of Delaware, told his supporters to “keep the faith” and warned them that the final results could take a while. The president tweeted that “tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states.”

Twitter has consistently flagged all of his tweets accusing the Democrats of theft and said “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” During the vote count that began on November 3, Trump tweeted or retweeted nearly 37 times and Twitter flagged 13 of those tweets. Of those disclaimers, Twitter said 12 indicated that “some or all of the content” about the election in the President’s tweet is “disputed” and possibly “misleading.”

“Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!” Trump said in a tweet.