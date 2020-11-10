e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again

Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again

In a fresh tweet, President Trump said, “We will win”

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US.
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US.(Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump yet again claimed victory in the election in a fresh tweet, saying “we will win”. Trump has not conceded in the US presidential elections yet, claiming “big win” in his tweets while also mounting unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud against the Democrats. This has come even after media organisations declared Joe Biden the winner of the US presidential election.

 

Trump tweeted about a “big win” on Tuesday again and accused rival Biden’s Democratic party of “trying to steal” the election - without citing any evidence. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” tweeted the president.

Trump’s tweet came immediately after Biden, in an address in his hometown of Delaware, told his supporters to “keep the faith” and warned them that the final results could take a while. The president tweeted that “tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states.”

Twitter has consistently flagged all of his tweets accusing the Democrats of theft and said “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” During the vote count that began on November 3, Trump tweeted or retweeted nearly 37 times and Twitter flagged 13 of those tweets. Of those disclaimers, Twitter said 12 indicated that “some or all of the content” about the election in the President’s tweet is “disputed” and possibly “misleading.”

“Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!” Trump said in a tweet.

tags
top news
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
IPL 2020 final live:Pant falls for 58, DC bank on Iyer for big finish
IPL 2020 final live:Pant falls for 58, DC bank on Iyer for big finish
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Nitish Kumar may bounce back, but unlikely to get credit for NDA’s show
Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again
Donald Trump claims victory in US presidential election, again
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In