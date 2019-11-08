Today in New Delhi, India
Maps accurate; guard against vested interests: India to Nepal on map row

Nov 08, 2019 08:39 IST
India responded to the row over the new political map in Nepal. India said that the map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and has in no manner revised the boundary with Nepal. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. The MEA spokesperson also added that both sides should guard against vested interests trying to create differences.

