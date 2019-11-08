Maps accurate; guard against vested interests: India to Nepal on map row
Nov 08, 2019 08:39 IST
about the video
India responded to the row over the new political map in Nepal. India said that the map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and has in no manner revised the boundary with Nepal. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. The MEA spokesperson also added that both sides should guard against vested interests trying to create differences.
Other Videos
trending topics