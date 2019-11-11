Two trains collide near Hyderabad railway station, multiple injured

about the video

Two trains collided near a railway station in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The mishap occurred near Kacheguda railway station. A Multi-Modal Transport System train collided with the Hundri Inter-City Express. The MMTS train was travelling from Falaknuma to Lingampalli. Six coaches of the MMTS train, and three bogeys of the Inter-City Express derailed due to the collision. Over 15 people were injured in the mishap.