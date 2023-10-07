Doja Cat faces backlash for wearing t-shirt with Sam Hyde on it, who is he?

American rapper and singer Doja Cat, famous for hits like ‘Get Into It’ and ‘Say So’ is facing huge criticism for a recent photo she uploaded on social media. The pop singer's controversial stunt took the internet by storm as the picture went viral just hours after it was posted. Doja is no stranger to controversy and this time around it involves Sam Hyde, who is a comedian known for his neo-Nazi links. The ‘Paint the Town Red’ singer after being called out for supporting him.

Doja Cat shares a controversial image(Instagram/@dojacat)

She later uploaded another picture after cropping the t-shirt. Netizens couldn't hold back and flocked to her Instagram handle, expressing their discontent over her actions. However, Doja didn't take down her Instagram story, in which she wore the controversial t-shirt. Her garment featured the alleged alt-right and neo-Nazi supporter holding a semi-automatic weapon. The same picture has long circulated the internet, raising concerns among netizens about his views.

Who is Sam Hyde?

Sam Hyde is an American comedian and co-founder of the sketch comedy group Million Dollar Extreme alongside Nick Rochefort, and Charls Carroll. The 38-year-old comedian has faced a series of controversies over the years. He co-wrote the sketch-comedy show 'Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace', which premiered in 2016 on Adult Swim. However, the show was cancelled after the first season. Sam faced major criticism for pledging $5,000 for the legal defence of Andrew Anglin, the founder of a neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, according to The Mirror.

Fans call out Doja Cat

Angry users took to social media by storm, expressing their concerns and dissatisfaction with the situation. One user pointed out, “We can’t afford to give high profile celebrities the benefit of the doubt while fascism is on the rise.”

Another angry user said, “Doja Cat gets away with being a terrible person because she has that cringe ‘quirky’ white incel panderer thing going on for her.”

Several other users posted their views over Doja Cat's controversial move and her bizarre fashion sense.

Another X user wrote, “Doja cat really testing her fans right now smh.”

