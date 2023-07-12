Las Vegas SWAT officers bravely rescue woman being held hostage by deranged man in hotel room

Las Vegas SWAT officers rescued a woman who was dragged into a Caesars Palace hotel room by a deranged man. Las Vegas Metropolitan PD confirmed the news on Twitter.

“We are actively trying to resolve this situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the individuals in a room,” an initial tweet read.

An update later said, “SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody. The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers. There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse.”

The male suspect allegedly forcefully dragged the woman into the room and refused to open the door. He is suspected to have been armed. No shots were fired, but the man threw out large items, including a chair, through the window, as a SWAT team and crisis negotiators tried to communicate with him. Part of this was captured in a video. It is unclear if the woman knew the suspect.

Beverly Blackwell, 56, who was around one of the pools with Chris, her husband, said she saw something being hurled from a window, and heard someone shout. “When we saw the window shatter it was kind of a surreal feeling, it got pretty scary,” she said, according to Daily Mail. “We were told to gather our stuff and rush out the back.”

Caesars Palace executives said in a statement, “Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.” The police department urged the public to avoid the area, and said they are “actively trying to resolve this situation.”