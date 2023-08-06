Home / World News / 15 killed, 50 injured after passenger train derails in Pakistan

15 killed, 50 injured after passenger train derails in Pakistan

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 06, 2023 03:22 PM IST

Rescue operation is underway. More people are feared trapped in the derailed coaches.

At least 15 people were killed and another 50 injured in Pakistan after a total of ten train coaches of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near a station located 275 kilometres from Karachi, according to local news channel Geo News. More people are feared injured.

Train derails in Pakistan(Geo News)
Train derails in Pakistan(Geo News)

Injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospital. The reason of the derailment hasn't been discovered yet.

The administration is carrying out rescue operation and an emergency has been declared in the neighbouring hospitals.

The local administrator said a relief train has left for the accident site and it will arrive shortly.

"Due to the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended," railways divisional superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman was quoted as saying by Geo News.

It is reported that the same train had escaped a possible grave accident earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Stay here for more updates.

