17 killed in two mass shootings in South Africa: police

Seventeen people have been killed in two separate shootings in South Africa, police said on Monday, as the crime-weary country battles persistently high murder rates.

Roughly 60 people are killed in the country on average a day, according to police statistics (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Roughly 60 people are killed in the country on average a day, according to police statistics, with motives ranging from the drugs trade and illegal mining to competition over minibus taxi routes.

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In one incident, nine bodies were found early Monday in an informal settlement outside the capital Pretoria, police said.

"All nine were found in a shack with gunshot wounds this morning," a spokeswoman said.

The dead were six men and three women.

The second killing occurred in a semi-rural area outside the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg where police found a bullet-riddled vehicle after responding to reports of a shooting late Sunday.

"Inside the vehicle police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene," a police statement said.

The men had not yet been identified and it was too early to speculate on a motive, KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the Newzroom Afrika broadcaster.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence," he said. {{/usCountry}}