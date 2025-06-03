20 Palestinians waiting for aid distribution killed by Israel fire: Hamas affiliated media
Jun 03, 2025 11:01 AM IST
At least 20 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid distribution, Hamas-affiliated media says
At least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they waited for aid distribution in the Rafah area, Hamas-affiliated media said on Tuesday.
