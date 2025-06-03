Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi
20 Palestinians waiting for aid distribution killed by Israel fire: Hamas affiliated media

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2025 11:01 AM IST

At least 20 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid distribution, Hamas-affiliated media says

At least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they waited for aid distribution in the Rafah area, Hamas-affiliated media said on Tuesday. 

20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they waited for aid distribution in the Rafah area(AP)
20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire as they waited for aid distribution in the Rafah area(AP)

Tuesday, June 03, 2025
