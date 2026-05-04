3 dead, one critical after Hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise vessel, says WHO | What we know

At least three people have died, and one is critical after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise vessel in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), testing is underway, with at least five more cases of infection suspected. An outbreak of "severe acute respiratory illness" on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left two people dead and a third in intensive care in Johannesburg, said South Africa's health ministry. (AFP)

According to the official statement from the UN health body, one case of hantavirus has been confirmed, and five others are suspected.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the WHO wrote in its statement.

Hantavirus outbreak | What we know As per reports, the outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde in Africa.

The cruise vessel, which is operated by a Dutch company, stated that it has anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, but due to the outbreak, it has not allowed anyone to disembark.

Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort in organising the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands. Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak update: After Atlantic cruise alert, new Gene Hackman link emerges

The cruise is coordinating with local health officials and has undertaken repatriation efforts for the deceased.

“The body of the deceased individual is also planned to be included in this repatriation, along with a guest closely associated with the deceased,” the Vlissingen, Netherlands-based company said.

WHO is also facilitating the medical evacuation of two symptomatic individuals, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the UN health agency.

As of now, at least three people have died, and one is in critical care in South Africa. What is the hantavirus? Hantavirus is a strain of virus carried by rodents and transmitted to humans through inhalation of particles from dried rodent droppings.

As per the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections of the hantavirus occur when the virus becomes airborne from rodent urine, droppings or saliva.

Also Read | What is Hantavirus? How does it spread? New Atlantic cruise ship cases spark major concern

The virus is known to cause two severe illnesses -