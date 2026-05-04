Hantavirus outbreak update: After Atlantic cruise alert, new Gene Hackman link emerges

Health officials are investigating a suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard the polar cruise vessel MV Hondius after multiple passengers fell seriously ill during a voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. The outbreak has now been linked back to the death of Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa. A picture of Gene Hackman during the In Memoriam segment at Actor Awards, in Los Angeles, California (REUTERS)

WHO addresses hantavirus outbreak The World Health Organization confirmed Sunday that at least one passenger tested positive for hantavirus, while five additional infections remain under investigation. Of the six reported cases, three people have died and another remains in intensive care in South Africa.

“WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean," the organization said. "Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

The outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius, a Dutch-operated expedition cruise ship that departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, and traveled through Antarctica and several remote Atlantic islands before approaching Cape Verde.

Elderly couple among victims South African health authorities said the first victim was a 70-year-old passenger who died onboard the ship. His body was later removed at Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic.

His 69-year-old wife also became ill during the trip. She was medically evacuated to Johannesburg after collapsing at an airport in South Africa and later died in hospital.

A third passenger, identified as a 69-year-old British national, remains in intensive care in Johannesburg after developing symptoms near Ascension Island. Two additional symptomatic passengers were also being evaluated for evacuation and isolation treatment.

According to the WHO, “Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents' urine or faeces).

"While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response."

The cruise ship was carrying roughly 150 passengers and around 70 crew members at the time of the outbreak.

Why Gene Hackman’s family tragedy is being mentioned again The outbreak has renewed attention around hantavirus because of the highly publicized deaths involving Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa last year.

Officials revealed in March that Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory illness caused by exposure to infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease “initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing."

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator, explained how rapidly the illness can worsen.

"Then they can transition to that pulmonary phase, where they have fluid in their lungs and around their lungs," she said. "And at that point, a person can die very quickly, within 24 to 48 hours, roughly speaking, without medical treatment."

Authorities said Arakawa likely died around February 11 at the couple’s Santa Fe home.

Hackman himself died roughly a week later from cardiovascular disease complicated by advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

"Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think, ultimately, that is what resulted in his death."

Officials also noted that Hackman may not have realized his wife had already died.

"Hackman was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's, and it's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased," Jarrell said, adding that the "question is difficult to answer."

What is hantavirus? Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly disease spread mainly through contact with infected rodents or contaminated dust particles. Different strains exist around the world, and symptoms can vary from hemorrhagic fever to severe lung infections.

The WHO noted that while human-to-human transmission is uncommon, it can occur in rare cases.

There is currently no specific cure for hantavirus infections. However, medical experts say early diagnosis and rapid treatment significantly improve survival chances.