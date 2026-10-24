4 pilots killed as two Philippine military aircraft collide mid-air near Manila

Four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force SF-260 aircraft were involved in an accident during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on Friday, the air force said in a statement on Saturday.
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The two aircraft went down within the perimeter of the air base at 3.51 pm on October 23, 2026. No other casualties were reported, according to the Philippine Air Force (PAF).
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An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, the air force said. All SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary safety measure.
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The PAF said it was coordinating with the families of the four pilots to provide necessary assistance and paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of the deceased aviators.
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The PAF said it was coordinating with the families of the four pilots to provide necessary assistance and paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of the deceased aviators.
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The Philippine Air Force did not provide further details of the accident. Two Philippine officials familiar with the incident told The Associated Press (AP) that the aircraft collided mid-air. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter.
One of the two-seater aircraft went down near the barracks of military personnel in the air base, a witness told AP.
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