4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, on her way to speech therapist, killed by Russian missile
Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky.
She never made it to the appointment. Now the images that tell the story of her life and its end are touching hearts worldwide.
Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured.
After the explosion, the mother and daughter went in different directions. Iryna, 33, went into a hospital's intensive care unit while Liza went to a morgue.
“She remembered that she was reaching for her daughter, and Liza was already dead," Iryna's aunt, Tetiana Dmytrysyna, told The Associated Press on Friday. "The mother was robbed of the most precious thing she had.”
Shortly before the explosion, Dmytrieva had posted a video on social media showing her daughter straining to reach the handlebars to push her own stroller, happily walking through Vinnytsia, wearing the denim jacket and white pants, her hair decorated with a barrette. Another video on social media showed the little girl twirling in a lavender dress in a field of lavender.
After the Russian missile strike, Ukraine's emergency services shared photos showing her lifeless body on the ground next to her blood-stained stroller. The videos and photos have gone viral, the latest images and stories from the brutal war in Ukraine to horrify the world.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife posted that she had met this “wonderful girl” while filming a Christmas video with a group of children who were given oversized ornaments to paint.
“The little mischievous girl then managed in a half an hour to paint not only herself, her holiday dress, but also all the other children, me, the cameramen and the director ... Look at her alive, please,” Olena Zelenska wrote in a note accompanying the video.
When the war started, Dmytrieva and her family fled Kyiv, the capital, for Vinnytsia, a city 268 kilometers (167 miles) to the southwest. Until Thursday, Vinnytsia was considered relatively safe.
Dmytrieva gave birth to her only daughter when she was 29. The girl was born with a heart defect but doctors saved her. She also suffered from Down syndrome.
“Liza was a sunny baby," her great-aunt recalled. “They say that these children do not understand or know how to do everything. But this is not true. She was a very bright child. She knew how to draw, spoke, always helped adults and always smiled. Always cheerful.”
For her mother, Liza was the greatest gift of her life.
“She loved her infinitely,” said the great-aunt.
The explosion site is now cordoned off. People come to leave flowers, candles and teddy bears. Another item at a makeshift shrine is a page from a children's lesson book. Among the mourners are mothers deeply touched by the story of Iryna and Liza Dmytrieva.
“Innocent children die,” said Kateryna Kondratyuk, bursting into tears at the explosion scene.
Meanwhile, Iryna is conscious and in intensive care.
“She is a fighter. She will get out. We are all praying for her,” her aunt says.
Liza’s father was at the morgue Friday, completing the paperwork to receive his daughter's body for burial.
China's Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on a visit this week to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, showed no signs of backing off policies that have come under harsh criticism from the US and many European countries. Under his leadership, authorities have carried out a sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang's Uyghur and Kazakh communities following an outburst of deadly separatist violence.
Rishi Sunak roasted for wrong spelling of 'campaign', he responds
As Rishi Sunak took part in his first in the first television debate to pitch for the UK PM post, he got roasted on Twitter after viewers pointed out that there was a spelling mistake on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner. Rishi Sunak took the Twitter banter in his stride and responded saying, 'Ready for spellcheck' in a tweak of his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.
Ivana Trump died of accidental 'blunt impact' to torso: Report
The first wife of the former US president, Ivana Trump, died of "blunt impact injuries" to the torso in an accident, New York's chief medical examiner said on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told AFP in an emailed statement Thursday that officers responded to a call at Ivana Trump's address on the Upper East Side, and found her "unconscious and unresponsive." Ivanka was born in 1981 and Eric Trump followed in 1984.
‘Blood' of future Saudi victims ‘in your hands’: Khashoggi's fiancee tells Biden
The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi said Friday that President Joe Biden had enabled Saudi Arabia's crown prince to take more victims after the US leader met and fist-bumped the man accused of ordering the journalist's murder. In the form of what she imagined as a tweet by Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz wrote to Biden, "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."
Joe Biden fist bumps MBS, seeks to reset Saudi ties
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: US President Joe Biden gave a fist bump to Saudi state television, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showed on Friday, during a trip to Saudi Arabia that is being watched for body language and rhetoric as Washington seeks to reset relations. The meeting between the two leaders appeared designed to sidestep any strains to the relationship.
