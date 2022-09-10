Home / World News / 5 outfits of Queen Elizabeth II that had hidden messages

5 outfits of Queen Elizabeth II that had hidden messages

Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:21 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: The longest-serving monarch of England Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

The longest-serving monarch of England Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday and as the world mourns her death, let's revisit some of her iconic outfits that had a hidden message or meaning.

1. Queen Elizabeth II's Wedding Dress

According to many documentaries and Palace staff, the Queen's wedding gown had a very special message. Curated by Joanna Marshner, the gown was paid for by ration coupons given by ordinary women post War.

Read more: 'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras

When the Queen married Prince Philip, Britain was still recovering from the economic losses incurred in War and it was difficult to pay for such a heavy gown. So the Queen used her ration coupons given to her by the Government along with a few sent to her by women across the country to pay for the gown.

The dress, made of satin, had many spring flowers, which gave a message of hope and renewal to the British nationals at that point.

2. Queen Elizabeth's outfit after Brexit

Right after Britain opted to exit European Union, the Queen attended the first opening parliament in 2017 right after the decision was made public. She wore a blue and yellow outfit, which are the featured colours in the European Union Flag. Many believe that the message Queen wanted to give was her disapproval of the decision.

Read more: When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know

3. Queen's outfit for her COVID-19 address to the nation

The Queen chose a green coloured outfit for addressing the nation as the pandemic made waves across the world. Many say that the colour green was picked by her to symbolize growth and renewal. The Queen also wore a diamond and turquoise brooch. The same brooch that Queen Mary gifted her upon her death in 1953. The brooch is considered to be a symbol of protection.

4. Queen's ruby tiara when she met former US President Donald Trump

The Royal family is always neutral when it comes to politics however the Queen, has, on a number of occasions, given a message through her outfit of whether she approves or disapproves of a certain decision or person.

When the Queen met Donald Trump, she wore a ruby tiara that was originally gifted to her on her wedding day by the people of Burma (now Myanmar). The Burmese ruby tiara symbolises protection from evil and illness.

Well, we're not going to say what the hidden message behind Queen wearing the tiara was, just connect the dots!

5. Her bright outfits during public appearances

The Queen used to wear bright, vibrant colours during her public appearances for a very simple reason - so that she is noticed amongst the crowd! The Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie revealed this in a 2017 documentary 'The Queen at 90'.

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Imperial State Crown.

    'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras

    Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive collection of jewels which included expensive crowns and tiaras, some of which are on display at the Tower of London. Queen's private collection is reportedly comprised of around 50 tiaras. The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world which houses the Queen's jewels comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign, the New York Post reported.

  • King Charles III's Coronation: The actual coronation could be months away.

    When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know

    Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, the throne passed to her eldest son and former Prince of Wales, heir Charles, now King Charles III. He was proclaimed the King in a ceremony on Saturday but a coronation for the King will also take place as Charles has to go through a number of steps in order to be crowned the King. What remains now is the coronation of King Charles III.

  • King Charles III's Accession: Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council.

    On throne during Charles III's accession, Queen’s symbol 'EIIR': What it means

    As King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace, Queen's royal cypher EIIR was seen on the throne of the new king. The royal cypher will change as the new king takes on the title 'King Charles III'. Elizabeth Regina meaning queen in Latin and the II is to mark that Elizabeth II's was Elizabeth II. Charles III Rex means king in Latin.

  • Queen Elizabeth II death: Flowers and balloons for Queen Elizabeth II are placed at the gates outside Buckingham Palace, in London.

    Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be a public holiday, approves Charles III

    King Charles III, who was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday, has approved an order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a public holiday. Queen Elizabeth II was once described by her grandson Harry as “the nation's grandmother”. Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in a personal declaration at the accession ceremony. This was the first ever public telecast of the proclamation ceremony of Britain's monarch.

  • King Charles III: King Charles III signs an oath during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London.

    In Photos: Accession ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain

    Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday. "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony. The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.

