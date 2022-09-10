'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: While some of her jewels like crowns and brooches are on display at the Tower of London, her personal collection also comprises a lot of exorbitantly priced jewels.
Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive collection of jewels which included expensive crowns and tiaras, some of which are on display at the Tower of London. Queen's private collection is reportedly comprised of around 50 tiaras.
While some of her jewels like crowns and brooches are on display at the Tower of London, her personal collection also comprises a lot of exorbitantly priced jewels.
The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world which houses the Queen's jewels comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign, the New York Post reported.
Read more: On throne during Charles III's accession, Queen’s symbol 'EIIR': What it means
The Royal collection can be divided into two parts:
1. Jewels that the monarch of the period holds
2. Queen's private items
With respect to her personal belongings, the Queen can past on the iconic tiaras to anyone, King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla or Prince of Wales' wife Kate Middleton.
Read more: When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know
Over the years, Queen Elizabeth lent many of the tiaras to family members. Meghan Markle was seen donning Queen Mary's beautiful Art Deco-style Diamond Bandeau for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry while Kate Middleton wore the 1000-diamond studded Cartier Halo tiara in 2011 during her wedding to Prince William. It is therefore unclear as to who would inherit the Queen's tiaras and crowns.
But the Kohinoor mounted crown is likely to be passed on to the Queen Consort - Camilla Parker Bowles.
-
When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, the throne passed to her eldest son and former Prince of Wales, heir Charles, now King Charles III. He was proclaimed the King in a ceremony on Saturday but a coronation for the King will also take place as Charles has to go through a number of steps in order to be crowned the King. What remains now is the coronation of King Charles III.
-
On throne during Charles III's accession, Queen’s symbol 'EIIR': What it means
As King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace, Queen's royal cypher EIIR was seen on the throne of the new king. The royal cypher will change as the new king takes on the title 'King Charles III'. Elizabeth Regina meaning queen in Latin and the II is to mark that Elizabeth II's was Elizabeth II. Charles III Rex means king in Latin.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be a public holiday, approves Charles III
King Charles III, who was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday, has approved an order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a public holiday. Queen Elizabeth II was once described by her grandson Harry as “the nation's grandmother”. Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in a personal declaration at the accession ceremony. This was the first ever public telecast of the proclamation ceremony of Britain's monarch.
-
In Photos: Accession ceremony of King Charles III, the new monarch of Britain
Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday. "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony. The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.
-
Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for 19 months over seditious children's books
Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government. District Court Judge Kwok Wai Kin said Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Marco Fong, aged 26 to 29 had to be punished "not because of the publication or the words but because of their harm or the risk of harm to the minds of children", saying the works sowed seeds of "instability".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics