When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, the throne passed to her eldest son and heir Charles, former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III. He was proclaimed the King in a ceremony on Saturday but a coronation for the King will also take place as Charles has to go through a number of steps in order to be crowned the King. The process starts with the monarch choosing a regal name and then a formal proclamation of the sovereign- both of which have been completed. What remains now is the coronation of King Charles III.

When will the coronation take place?

The actual coronation could be months away but plans for the coronation, reportedly code-named ‘Operation Golden Orb’, are already underway. The coronation can only take place after the period of mourning for the late monarch is completed, the royal family website says. The final date of the ceremony, which will be a public holiday in the UK, will be confirmed in the coming months, British media reported.

Where will the coronation take place?

The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey as it has for the past 900 years, BBC reported. William the Conqueror was the first to be crowned as a monarch there, while Charles will be the 40th.

The coronation ceremony will be a religious service carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury. At this ceremony the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown, which dates back to 1661, on King Charles’s head.

After the coronation of King Charles III, his wife Queen Consort Camilla may also be crowned in a smaller ceremony, reports suggested.

How long did Queen Elizabeth II's coronation take?

Queen Elizabeth had to wait 15 months after her ascension to the throne for her coronation as it takes months to plan the elaborate ceremony, according to the royal family's website.

