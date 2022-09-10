When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know
King Charles III's Coronation: The coronation can only take place after the period of mourning for the late monarch is completed, the royal family website says.
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, the throne passed to her eldest son and heir Charles, former Prince of Wales, now King Charles III. He was proclaimed the King in a ceremony on Saturday but a coronation for the King will also take place as Charles has to go through a number of steps in order to be crowned the King. The process starts with the monarch choosing a regal name and then a formal proclamation of the sovereign- both of which have been completed. What remains now is the coronation of King Charles III.
When will the coronation take place?
The actual coronation could be months away but plans for the coronation, reportedly code-named ‘Operation Golden Orb’, are already underway. The coronation can only take place after the period of mourning for the late monarch is completed, the royal family website says. The final date of the ceremony, which will be a public holiday in the UK, will be confirmed in the coming months, British media reported.
Where will the coronation take place?
The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey as it has for the past 900 years, BBC reported. William the Conqueror was the first to be crowned as a monarch there, while Charles will be the 40th.
The coronation ceremony will be a religious service carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury. At this ceremony the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown, which dates back to 1661, on King Charles’s head.
After the coronation of King Charles III, his wife Queen Consort Camilla may also be crowned in a smaller ceremony, reports suggested.
How long did Queen Elizabeth II's coronation take?
Queen Elizabeth had to wait 15 months after her ascension to the throne for her coronation as it takes months to plan the elaborate ceremony, according to the royal family's website.
As King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace, Queen's royal cypher EIIR was seen on the throne of the new king. The royal cypher will change as the new king takes on the title 'King Charles III'. Elizabeth Regina meaning queen in Latin and the II is to mark that Elizabeth II's was Elizabeth II. Charles III Rex means king in Latin.
King Charles III, who was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday, has approved an order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a public holiday. Queen Elizabeth II was once described by her grandson Harry as “the nation's grandmother”. Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in a personal declaration at the accession ceremony. This was the first ever public telecast of the proclamation ceremony of Britain's monarch.
Crowds cheered “hip, hip, hurrah” as the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles III as Britain's new King from a balcony above London's St James's Palace on Saturday. "Three cheers for Majesty the King," the herald in England shouted from the balcony. The accession council, televised for the first time, recognized the new king's sovereignty.
Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government. District Court Judge Kwok Wai Kin said Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Marco Fong, aged 26 to 29 had to be punished "not because of the publication or the words but because of their harm or the risk of harm to the minds of children", saying the works sowed seeds of "instability".
King Charles III made his declaration at St James's Palace on Saturday after being proclaimed the monarch of Britain following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday. Paying tribute to his mother, King Charles said that he was deeply aware of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me."
