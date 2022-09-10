Home / World News / “Deeply aware" of duties, Britain's monarch Charles says: Read full speech here

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:24 PM IST

King Charles III Accession: Paying tribute to his mother, King Charles said that he was deeply aware of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me."

King Charles III Accession: King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

King Charles III made his declaration at St James’s Palace on Saturday after being proclaimed the monarch of Britain following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

Paying tribute to his mother, King Charles said that he was deeply aware of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me."

Read more: King Charles III accession, council and proclamation: A 10-point guide

Here is King Charles III's full speech:

"My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen.

It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved Mother, The Queen.

I know how deeply you, the entire Nation - and I think I may say the whole world - sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.

To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.

Follow live updates on King Charles III's accession here

In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

king charles III
  • King Charles III Accession: The ceremony was held at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London.

    King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' at accession

    King Charles III vowed to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at the accession ceremony on Saturday. King Charles made his declaration in the Throne Room of St. James' Palace in London after announcing the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles III said he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty". King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his the Queen Consort, wife Camilla.

  • King Charles III Accession: The ceremony was held at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London.

    King Charles III formally declared Britain's new monarch at historic ceremony

    King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace. King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William who will now be heir to the throne and known by the title Prince of Wales. “May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'", he added.

  • King Charles III Accession: Police officers on guard at St James's Palace in London.

    The historic building where King Charles' accession is taking place: 5 points

    King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain's monarch on Saturday in a ceremony which will be broadcast live from the St. James' Palace, a royal residence in London. Here are 5 points on the St. James' Palace where the ceremony is taking place: St James's Palace is the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom which was built between 1531 and 1536 in red-brick.

  • Pakistan's Primer Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) attend a briefing during their visit to flood-affected areas.

    UN chief's visit to areas of Pakistan devastated by record floods

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, as he rounded off a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million have been disrupted. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change. "Unimaginable," Guterres said, surveying the damage.

  • King Charles III: Britain's King Charles III reacts as he greets the members of the public in the crowd upon arrival at Buckingham Palace in London.

    King Charles III set to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony

    Charles III is set to be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday as flags were lowered in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The flags will fly full-mast after the Accession Council meet, BBC reported. Charles set the tone for his reign hailing his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven-decade reign.

