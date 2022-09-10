On throne during Charles III's accession, Queen’s symbol 'EIIR': What it means

As King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace, Queen's royal cypher EIIR was seen on the throne of the new king. The royal cypher will change as the new king takes on the title ‘King Charles III’. Here what this means:

What does EIIR stand for?

The EIIR- Queen’s royal cypher- stands for Elizabeth Regina. “Regina” meaning queen in Latin and the II is to mark that she was Elizabeth II.

Where is the cypher used?

The cypher is used across Britain and appears on everything from red mail pillar boxes to police uniforms. The cypher will change with a new king, however, cyphers on pillar boxes will only appear on new boxes.

This means that the Queen's cypher will stay on thousands of pillar boxes across the country, just as many remain from previous monarchs exist.

Where is the cypher not used?

As Elizabeth II's ancestor Elizabeth I was not the queen of Scotland and the English and Scottish crowns were not united until after her death, the cypher is not used widely in Scotland.

What will King Charles’s cypher be?

Charles will use the cypher CIIIR which stands for Charles III Rex. “Rex” means king in Latin. The new King had the choice of using his middle names, Philip, Arthur or George but chose to rule as Charles III instead.

