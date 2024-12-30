5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Luzon in Philippines, aftershocks possible
Dec 30, 2024 09:44 AM IST
The Philippines experienced a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Luzon, reported by GFZ.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Luzon, Philippines, was struck by an earthquake on Monday with a magnitude of 5.6, (AP/Representative)
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting
damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.
Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire", where volcanic activity and earthquakes frequently occur.
Read breaking news, latest...
See more News / World News /
5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Luzon in Philippines, aftershocks possible