4.5-magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Tajikistan
Dec 26, 2024 09:00 AM IST
Tajikistan experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on December 26, reported by the National Centre of Seismology
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.
Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
