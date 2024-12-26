4.5-magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. Early on Thursday morning, Tajikistan was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5(REUTERS/representational photo )

The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."