6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan says USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's east coast Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Taiwan's east coast Friday morning

Initially reported by the island's Central Weather Administration as a magnitude 6.3, the tremor struck at 7:35 am (2335 GMT) at a depth of 15 kilometres (about nine miles) near the city of Hualien.

The CWA also issued mobile phone alerts warning people to "keep calm and seek cover nearby".

Taiwan's National Fire Agency issued a statement confirming "no report of damages" at around 8 am. The island experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location between two tectonic plates.

The last major one occurred in early April, when it was hit by a deadly 7.4-magnitude quake that officials said was the strongest in 25 years.

At least 17 people were killed in the quake, which triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around the epicentre near Hualien.